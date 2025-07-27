Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Free Report) by 62.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 268,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,903 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.46% of Interface worth $5,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Interface by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,116,464 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $148,936,000 after acquiring an additional 246,726 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Interface during the 1st quarter worth $44,969,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Interface during the 4th quarter worth $28,897,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Interface by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 665,537 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,206,000 after acquiring an additional 69,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Interface by 170.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 641,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,626,000 after acquiring an additional 404,277 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Interface

In related news, VP James Poppens sold 19,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $392,206.36. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 130,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,621,059.88. The trade was a 13.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TILE shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 10th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Interface in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd.

Interface Trading Up 1.1%

NASDAQ TILE opened at $20.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.97. Interface, Inc. has a one year low of $14.75 and a one year high of $27.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.74 and its 200-day moving average is $20.75.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $297.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.11 million. Interface had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Interface, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Interface Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Interface’s payout ratio is 2.76%.

Interface Profile

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

Further Reading

