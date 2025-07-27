Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in CNX Resources Corporation. (NYSE:CNX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CNX Resources Corporation. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 75.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 142,658 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,438 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $4,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 131.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 926 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the first quarter worth $61,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in CNX Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,062 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in CNX Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Friday, April 25th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded CNX Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.85.

Shares of CNX stock opened at $31.04 on Friday. CNX Resources Corporation. has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $41.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.60, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.33.

In other CNX Resources news, Director J. Palmer Clarkson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.20 per share, with a total value of $312,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 245,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,657,509.60. This trade represents a 4.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

