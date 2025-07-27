Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 53.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,346 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $5,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of H. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,550,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,363,000 after acquiring an additional 67,385 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,135,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,132,000 after purchasing an additional 441,417 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,849,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,376,000 after buying an additional 9,477 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,716,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,532,000 after purchasing an additional 37,057 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 241.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 679,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,677,000 after purchasing an additional 480,523 shares during the period. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

H stock opened at $148.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Hyatt Hotels Corporation has a 52-week low of $102.43 and a 52-week high of $168.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.09. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.42.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 11.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Corporation will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is currently 7.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Macquarie cut their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $161.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $127.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Melius Research raised Hyatt Hotels to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.63.

View Our Latest Research Report on Hyatt Hotels

Insider Buying and Selling at Hyatt Hotels

In other Hyatt Hotels news, major shareholder Hotels Corp Hyatt acquired 996,587 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $13,453,924.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 117,077,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,580,545,453.50. This represents a 0.86% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Udell sold 3,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $521,510.73. Following the transaction, the insider owned 16,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,806.68. This represents a 18.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 371,111 shares of company stock worth $49,273,516. 23.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

(Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.