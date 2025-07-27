Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 276,018 Shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 115.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 514,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 276,018 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $5,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Rithm Capital by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,008,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,761,000 after buying an additional 184,802 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Rithm Capital by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,494,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,021,000 after buying an additional 79,142 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Rithm Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,082,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Rithm Capital by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,535,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,780,000 after buying an additional 2,136,342 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Rithm Capital by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,600,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,993,000 after buying an additional 32,544 shares during the period. 44.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rithm Capital alerts:

Rithm Capital Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE RITM opened at $12.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.25. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.13 and a 52-week high of $12.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.35.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $28.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.21%. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on RITM. Jones Trading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Monday, May 19th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Rithm Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rithm Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.69.

Get Our Latest Research Report on RITM

Rithm Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rithm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rithm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.