Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 33,638 Shares of Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 123.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,781 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,638 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Lear worth $5,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LEA. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Lear during the fourth quarter worth $2,984,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Lear by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Lear by 310.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 345,580 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,726,000 after acquiring an additional 261,390 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Lear by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,927 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 20,733 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Lear during the fourth quarter worth $1,392,000. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lear

In other news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 1,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total value of $110,224.82. Following the sale, the director owned 84 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800.24. The trade was a 93.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Lear Stock Down 8.1%

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $99.37 on Friday. Lear Corporation has a 52 week low of $73.85 and a 52 week high of $125.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.63 and its 200-day moving average is $92.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.29.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.24. Lear had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lear Corporation will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LEA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lear from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Lear from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lear from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $88.00 price target on shares of Lear and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lear from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.64.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

