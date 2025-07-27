Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,721 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Core & Main worth $5,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Core & Main during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,734,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Core & Main by 4,757.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,138,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,913 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Core & Main by 109.6% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,791,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,568,000 after purchasing an additional 936,863 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Core & Main by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,328,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,438,000 after purchasing an additional 923,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Core & Main by 1,259.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 556,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,351,000 after purchasing an additional 515,925 shares during the last quarter. 94.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Core & Main Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE CNM opened at $65.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.95. The company has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.04. Core & Main, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.22 and a 12 month high of $65.94.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 23.55%. Core & Main’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James G. Castellano sold 43,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.98, for a total transaction of $2,726,748.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,638 shares in the company, valued at $287,463.24. This represents a 90.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen O. Leclair sold 44,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $2,784,216.52. Following the sale, the insider owned 70,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,379,265.76. This represents a 38.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 438,659 shares of company stock worth $26,587,301 over the last 90 days. 3.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Core & Main Profile

Core & Main, Inc is a specialty distributor focused on water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services. The company provides infrastructure solutions to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets, nationwide.

Featured Stories

