Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,792 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $4,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $283,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $1,324,000. Allstate Corp purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 269.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Finally, Eisler Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $5,679,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.94, for a total transaction of $449,867.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 21,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,859,938.32. This trade represents a 8.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anastasi D. Kelly sold 1,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.58, for a total transaction of $455,856.80. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,066,661.30. The trade was a 10.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,225 shares of company stock worth $1,207,207 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Up 0.5%

HII opened at $264.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $239.13 and its 200-day moving average is $213.64. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.88 and a 52-week high of $285.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.87 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on HII shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $236.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.38.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

