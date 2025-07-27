Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,858 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 11,624 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $5,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter worth $42,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,142 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 133.1% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LVS. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $52.50 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

LVS stock opened at $52.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.48 and its 200 day moving average is $42.09. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $30.18 and a one year high of $56.60.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 51.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.51%.

Las Vegas Sands announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 23rd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the casino operator to buy up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

