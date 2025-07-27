Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 54.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,217 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $5,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Bentley Systems by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 330,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,456,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Bentley Systems by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 106,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,998,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Bentley Systems by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 18,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,361,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 44.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Bentley Systems

In other Bentley Systems news, Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 355,103 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.96, for a total value of $17,740,945.88. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,992,321 shares in the company, valued at $798,976,357.16. The trade was a 2.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 150,000 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $8,331,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,859,327 shares in the company, valued at $214,347,021.58. This trade represents a 3.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,201,832 shares of company stock worth $61,414,013. Corporate insiders own 20.56% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Stock Up 0.4%

NASDAQ:BSY opened at $58.59 on Friday. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $36.51 and a twelve month high of $58.85. The company has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 18.46%. The business had revenue of $370.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Bentley Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BSY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.20.

Bentley Systems Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

