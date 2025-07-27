Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) by 147.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 168,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,602 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.26% of Perdoceo Education worth $4,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 223.6% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education in the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

Insider Transactions at Perdoceo Education

In related news, SVP David C. Czeszewski sold 30,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total transaction of $978,040.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 92,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,916,804.14. This represents a 25.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Robert Kline sold 71,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $2,262,314.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 75,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,809. This trade represents a 48.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,565 shares of company stock worth $4,550,566 in the last quarter. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Perdoceo Education Price Performance

PRDO opened at $28.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.42 and a 200-day moving average of $28.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.83. Perdoceo Education Corporation has a 1-year low of $20.55 and a 1-year high of $34.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.46.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $213.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Perdoceo Education Corporation will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perdoceo Education Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 1st were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Perdoceo Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRDO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Perdoceo Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th.

View Our Latest Research Report on PRDO

About Perdoceo Education

(Free Report)

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.