Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $4.26 Million Holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,380 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $4,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 421.5% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 51.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 31.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PAG opened at $175.01 on Friday. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a one year low of $134.05 and a one year high of $186.33. The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.66.

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.12. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The business had revenue of $7.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penske Automotive Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 14th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is presently 35.49%.

In other Penske Automotive Group news, EVP Shane M. Spradlin sold 3,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.10, for a total transaction of $527,701.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 36,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,040,999.20. The trade was a 8.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger S. Penske sold 77,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total transaction of $12,483,099.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 140,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,598,577.54. The trade was a 35.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,044 shares of company stock valued at $13,257,948. 51.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PAG has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.00.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

