Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $4.32 Million Stock Holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 21,096 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $4,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Baird R W downgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 6th. Leerink Partners reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $11.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 0.45. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.41 and a twelve month high of $150.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.06.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($5.62). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 14.88% and a negative net margin of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $744.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

