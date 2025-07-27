Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $4.39 Million Position in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Free Report) by 30.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,786 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 27,107 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.33% of Teekay Tankers worth $4,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Teekay Tankers by 49.3% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 19.7% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 399.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNK stock opened at $44.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.74 and a beta of -0.04. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a one year low of $33.35 and a one year high of $65.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.95.

Teekay Tankers ( NYSE:TNK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The shipping company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $115.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.31 million. Teekay Tankers had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 31.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Teekay Tankers’s previous — dividend of $0.25. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Teekay Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.72%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TNK. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Teekay Tankers from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.67.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides crude oil and other marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products; and tanker commercial and technical management services.

