Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $4.41 Million Position in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report) by 67.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 337,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,291 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MasterBrand were worth $4,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MasterBrand by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,489,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,643,000 after purchasing an additional 658,807 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of MasterBrand by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,976,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,709,000 after purchasing an additional 226,818 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MasterBrand by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,577,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,044,000 after purchasing an additional 208,568 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of MasterBrand by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,521,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,235,000 after purchasing an additional 187,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of MasterBrand by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,520,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MasterBrand alerts:

MasterBrand Stock Performance

MasterBrand stock opened at $11.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.84. MasterBrand, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $20.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MasterBrand ( NYSE:MBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). MasterBrand had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $660.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.95 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MBC. Zelman & Associates restated an “underperform” rating on shares of MasterBrand in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on MasterBrand from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MasterBrand

About MasterBrand

(Free Report)

MasterBrand, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of residential cabinets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MasterBrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterBrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.