Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $4.49 Million Stock Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,808 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $4,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at about $423,187,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 348.0% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 6,595,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122,850 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,465,000 after purchasing an additional 634,390 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 8,675.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 515,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,193,000 after purchasing an additional 509,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ThornTree Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,612,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $108,785.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 2,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,308.56. The trade was a 35.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CarMax Stock Performance

Shares of KMX stock opened at $60.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.31. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.96 and a 52 week high of $91.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.38.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.20. CarMax had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of CarMax from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.67.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

