Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $4.54 Million Stake in Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 68.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,913 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 62,562 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $4,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SSD. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 1,070.0% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 351 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Up 1.3%

Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $165.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.55. Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.35 and a fifty-two week high of $197.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.14. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The business had revenue of $538.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. Simpson Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 15.10%.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.