Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $4.74 Million Holdings in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Free Report) by 106.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,124 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,609 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Argan were worth $4,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGX. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Argan in the 4th quarter worth about $23,064,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Argan by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 672,579 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,170,000 after buying an additional 116,783 shares during the last quarter. Thames Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Argan by 286.8% in the 4th quarter. Thames Capital Management LLC now owns 117,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,086,000 after buying an additional 87,038 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Argan by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 295,349 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,475,000 after buying an additional 80,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soros Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Argan in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AGX has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Argan in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Argan from $150.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Argan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Argan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Rainer H. Bosselmann sold 13,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $3,041,850.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 196,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,589,882.34. This trade represents a 6.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James W. Quinn sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.92, for a total transaction of $8,316,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 16,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,442,531.44. This trade represents a 70.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,404 shares of company stock worth $18,221,387. 6.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Argan Stock Up 5.5%

Argan stock opened at $236.60 on Friday. Argan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.53 and a twelve month high of $246.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $211.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18 and a beta of 0.54.

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.51. Argan had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 29.61%. The firm had revenue of $193.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Argan Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 23rd. Argan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.04%.

Argan Company Profile

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.

