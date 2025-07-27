Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $4.85 Million Stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,061 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Alarm.com worth $4,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,300,842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $383,091,000 after buying an additional 68,907 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Alarm.com by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 704,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,822,000 after acquiring an additional 10,674 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Alarm.com during the fourth quarter valued at $42,490,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alarm.com during the fourth quarter valued at $34,841,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alarm.com during the fourth quarter valued at $27,506,000. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALRM opened at $55.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.23 and a 1-year high of $71.98.

In related news, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 2,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $124,878.64. Following the sale, the insider owned 505,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,658,911.30. The trade was a 0.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Kevin Christopher Bradley sold 754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.75, for a total transaction of $42,789.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 53,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,010,928. The trade was a 1.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 34,167 shares of company stock valued at $1,994,181 over the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALRM shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alarm.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

