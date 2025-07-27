Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $5.13 Million Holdings in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 597,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 178,058 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Manitowoc were worth $5,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Manitowoc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Manitowoc by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Manitowoc by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Manitowoc by 3,309.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 11,782 shares during the period. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Manitowoc during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. 78.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Manitowoc alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Aaron H. Ravenscroft purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.68 per share, with a total value of $26,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 690,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,990,432.56. This represents a 0.44% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MTW shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Manitowoc from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on Manitowoc from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Manitowoc from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.26.

View Our Latest Report on Manitowoc

Manitowoc Trading Up 1.2%

NYSE MTW opened at $13.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.38 million, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.18. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.06 and a 12 month high of $13.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $470.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.39 million. Manitowoc had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 0.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Manitowoc

(Free Report)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.