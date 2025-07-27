Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $5.17 Million Position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $5,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 3.9% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 2,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 17.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 124.4% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 99.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CWST stock opened at $108.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.52. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 495.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.84. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.01 and a twelve month high of $121.24.

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 0.79%. The company had revenue of $417.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Edmond Coletta sold 5,562 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total transaction of $662,879.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 150,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,888,083.74. The trade was a 3.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Friday, June 6th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.83.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

