Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $5.23 Million Stock Position in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 92.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420,955 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TKO Group were worth $5,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TKO Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TKO Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TKO Group by 129.8% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in TKO Group by 229.7% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TKO Group during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TKO Group

In related news, major shareholder Lake West Voteco L.L.C Silver purchased 1,579,080 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $158.32 per share, for a total transaction of $249,999,945.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,158,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,376,411.44. This trade represents a 61.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nick Khan sold 45,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $7,715,597.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 156,494 shares in the company, valued at $26,732,305.08. This represents a 22.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,725 shares of company stock worth $12,501,561 in the last three months. Insiders own 61.30% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Stock Up 1.2%

NYSE TKO opened at $170.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.55 and a 200-day moving average of $159.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.32 and a beta of 0.73. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.46 and a 52 week high of $182.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. TKO Group had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

TKO Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. TKO Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TKO shares. Susquehanna started coverage on TKO Group in a report on Monday, April 28th. They set a “positive” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TKO Group from $158.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on TKO Group from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Guggenheim raised their price target on TKO Group from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut TKO Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.33.

About TKO Group

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

