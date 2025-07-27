Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) by 74.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,363 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after buying an additional 136,892 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $4,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 35.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,109 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 101.5% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,151 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 116,131 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Figure 8 Investment Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 4.4% in the first quarter. Figure 8 Investment Strategies LLC now owns 53,036 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LEVI stock opened at $20.45 on Friday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52 week low of $12.17 and a 52 week high of $22.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.15.

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 10th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 28.75%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Levi Strauss & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 24th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. This is a positive change from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.90%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LEVI shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.45.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

