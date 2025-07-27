Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 203,236 Shares of SFL Corporation Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in SFL Corporation Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Free Report) by 45.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 653,547 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,236 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SFL were worth $5,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SFL. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SFL by 883.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in SFL by 636.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in SFL by 39.6% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,986 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in SFL during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SFL during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

Get SFL alerts:

SFL Price Performance

NYSE SFL opened at $9.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.78 and its 200 day moving average is $8.92. SFL Corporation Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $12.01.

SFL Dividend Announcement

SFL ( NYSE:SFL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $186.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.82 million. SFL had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 6.20%. SFL’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.59%. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 263.41%.

SFL Company Profile

(Free Report)

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SFL Corporation Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SFL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SFL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.