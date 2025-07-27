Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 23,729 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 114.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,398 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,729 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Arrow Electronics worth $4,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter worth $356,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 201.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 99.5% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 115,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,990,000 after acquiring an additional 57,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gail Hamilton sold 1,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total value of $178,444.62. Following the transaction, the director owned 101 shares in the company, valued at $12,361.39. The trade was a 93.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Nowak sold 4,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total value of $606,075.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 43,895 shares in the company, valued at $5,372,309.05. The trade was a 10.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,070 shares of company stock valued at $1,116,062. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Arrow Electronics from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arrow Electronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.75.

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of ARW opened at $127.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.10. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.50 and a 52 week high of $137.80.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Featured Stories

