Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 31,791 Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) by 96.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 64,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,791 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $5,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 27.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 108.2% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 554.2% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Laura Bieling sold 2,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.76, for a total value of $232,476.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 13,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,425.12. The trade was a 16.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 71,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total value of $6,192,772.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,348,073 shares in the company, valued at $116,082,566.03. The trade was a 5.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,004 shares of company stock worth $7,324,274 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Stock Performance

NYSE:AGO opened at $84.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.78. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52-week low of $72.57 and a 52-week high of $96.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.82.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.03. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 45.58%. The business had revenue of $345.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

Assured Guaranty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.25%.

Assured Guaranty Profile

(Free Report)

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.