Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 3,862 Shares of Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 507,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.44% of Expro Group worth $5,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Expro Group by 206.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 110,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 74,401 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Expro Group by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 58,183 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 20,365 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,925,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,008,000 after acquiring an additional 318,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 222,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 82,142 shares during the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expro Group Stock Performance

XPRO opened at $8.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $992.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.79 and its 200 day moving average is $10.09. Expro Group Holdings N.V. has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $23.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XPRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Expro Group in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Expro Group in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Expro Group from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Expro Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Expro Group Profile

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity solutions.

