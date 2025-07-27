Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 49,888 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 338.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,888 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $5,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $121.00 to $102.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.98.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WH opened at $92.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $72.14 and a 1 year high of $113.07.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $397.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.69 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 60.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 38.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 26,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $2,292,117.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 467,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,088,383.38. The trade was a 5.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company’s lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

