Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 89,154 Shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Free Report) by 227.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,281 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,154 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.36% of Benchmark Electronics worth $4,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 815,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,024,000 after acquiring an additional 253,730 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 336,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,276,000 after acquiring an additional 159,769 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Benchmark Electronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,859,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Benchmark Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,302,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 480.7% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 121,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after acquiring an additional 100,663 shares during the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BHE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Benchmark Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Benchmark Electronics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Benchmark Electronics from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th.

Benchmark Electronics Price Performance

Shares of BHE opened at $38.85 on Friday. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.73 and a 12-month high of $52.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.33 and its 200 day moving average is $39.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 0.95.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $631.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.00 million. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 2.03%. Benchmark Electronics’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS.

Benchmark Electronics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 46.90%.

Benchmark Electronics Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

