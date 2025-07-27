Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 62.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,896 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $5,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATGE. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,368,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the fourth quarter worth approximately $262,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Adtalem Global Education by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 90,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,637 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the fourth quarter worth approximately $718,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the fourth quarter worth approximately $403,000. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th.

Adtalem Global Education Trading Up 0.6%

ATGE opened at $114.99 on Friday. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.30 and a 52 week high of $140.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $466.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.19 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 13.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Adtalem Global Education announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William W. Burke sold 2,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.35, for a total value of $294,049.85. Following the sale, the director directly owned 9,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,202,382.80. This trade represents a 19.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

