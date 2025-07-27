Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 139.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,810 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,443 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $4,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANF. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,755,692 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $860,303,000 after acquiring an additional 53,999 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 150.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,484,643 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $221,910,000 after buying an additional 892,492 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,229,875 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $183,829,000 after purchasing an additional 212,155 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,037,773 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $155,116,000 after purchasing an additional 115,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 745,723 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $111,463,000 after purchasing an additional 147,779 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ANF. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Barclays set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.63.

ANF opened at $92.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.46. Abercrombie & Fitch Company has a 1-year low of $65.40 and a 1-year high of $172.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.48.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 42.32%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Company will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

