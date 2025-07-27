Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (NYSE:BCC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,016 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,933 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Boise Cascade worth $5,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,192,621 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,755,000 after buying an additional 45,010 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 712,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,691,000 after buying an additional 195,773 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 483,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,429,000 after buying an additional 73,061 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter worth about $55,680,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 358,368 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,596,000 after buying an additional 28,814 shares in the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boise Cascade news, SVP Jill Twedt sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $105,612.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 34,649 shares in the company, valued at $3,049,458.49. This trade represents a 3.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanna L. Barney sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $87,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 12,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,776.96. The trade was a 7.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boise Cascade Stock Up 1.9%

BCC stock opened at $88.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.06 and its 200 day moving average is $99.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.34. Boise Cascade, L.L.C. has a 1-year low of $83.09 and a 1-year high of $155.42.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.30). Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Boise Cascade, L.L.C. will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boise Cascade Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is currently 10.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BCC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $114.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $111.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BCC

About Boise Cascade

(Free Report)

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.