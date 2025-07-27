Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) by 61.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 215,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347,117 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 241,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,277,000 after buying an additional 131,404 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 120.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 98,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 53,663 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 54,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 7,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 56.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 15,766 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 19,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $398,642.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 331,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,701,737.05. This trade represents a 5.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $97,750.00. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 128,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,516,671.50. This represents a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,090 shares of company stock valued at $3,403,832 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on APLS shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

NASDAQ:APLS opened at $19.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 0.67. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $41.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.50 and its 200 day moving average is $22.09.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $149.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.61 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 28.83% and a negative return on equity of 99.19%. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.54) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

