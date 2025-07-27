Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. – Sponsored ADR (NYSE:VIST)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. – Sponsored ADR (NYSE:VIST – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 124,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,235 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vista Energy were worth $5,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 90.3% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 233,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,894,000 after buying an additional 111,000 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 4.0% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 42,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 9.1% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 768,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,798,000 after buying an additional 63,834 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 19.7% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 5.1% during the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 16,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. 63.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on VIST shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Vista Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. UBS Group upgraded Vista Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on Vista Energy in a report on Monday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.68.

Vista Energy Stock Up 1.5%

VIST opened at $44.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.72. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. – Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $32.11 and a 12 month high of $61.67.

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($1.60). The firm had revenue of $610.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.37 million. Vista Energy had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 29.12%. On average, research analysts expect that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. – Sponsored ADR will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Vista Energy Profile

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

