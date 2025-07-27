Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 10,765 Shares of Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,765 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Standex International were worth $5,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 965.0% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Standex International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Standex International from $207.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 31st. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Standex International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Standex International in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Standex International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.33.

Standex International Price Performance

SXI stock opened at $165.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $156.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.74. Standex International Corporation has a 12-month low of $128.85 and a 12-month high of $212.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.03. Standex International had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $207.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Standex International Corporation will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Standex International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. Standex International’s payout ratio is 25.30%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Barbara Joanne Edwards sold 355 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total transaction of $55,426.15. Following the sale, the director owned 5,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,087.67. The trade was a 6.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.