Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 13,818 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,818 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $5,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 200.0% in the first quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TER has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Teradyne from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on Teradyne from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Teradyne from $155.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.50.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $90.15 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.77 and a 52 week high of $144.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.70.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.14. Teradyne had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $685.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.56%.

Teradyne announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

