Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,828 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,221 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,828 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $4,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in M/I Homes in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in M/I Homes by 38.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in M/I Homes by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 855 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of M/I Homes by 57.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes Price Performance

Shares of MHO opened at $122.41 on Friday. M/I Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.22 and a twelve month high of $176.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.95, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

M/I Homes ( NYSE:MHO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by ($0.01). M/I Homes had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 18.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on shares of M/I Homes from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

