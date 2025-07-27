Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 493 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,458 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $5,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 476 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on MANH shares. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.67.

Manhattan Associates Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock opened at $217.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.31. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.81 and a 12-month high of $312.60.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $272.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.62 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 82.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

