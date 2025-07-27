Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,011 Shares of Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 81,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,011 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $4,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Ball by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Ball by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 208,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,469,000 after buying an additional 13,345 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Ball by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 238,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,175,000 after acquiring an additional 109,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 481,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,001,000 after acquiring an additional 16,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BALL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (down from $67.00) on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Ball from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Ball from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ball from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Ball from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.64.

Ball Stock Performance

BALL stock opened at $59.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.05 and a 200-day moving average of $53.01. Ball Corporation has a 12-month low of $43.51 and a 12-month high of $68.12.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Ball had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Ball’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ball Corporation will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Ball Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.