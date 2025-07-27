Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 6,438 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 128,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,438 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in YETI were worth $4,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of YETI. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in YETI during the first quarter worth $4,291,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in YETI during the first quarter worth $486,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in YETI during the first quarter worth $65,000. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in YETI by 0.5% during the first quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 432,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,304,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in YETI by 1,723.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 43,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 41,443 shares during the last quarter.

YETI Trading Up 5.6%

YETI stock opened at $38.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.85. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.61 and a 1 year high of $45.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $351.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.72 million. YETI had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 26.48%. YETI’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YETI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on shares of YETI from $50.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of YETI from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of YETI from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of YETI from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of YETI from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, YETI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.47.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

