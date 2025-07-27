Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 876,552 Shares of The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 66.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 441,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 876,552 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of AES worth $5,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in AES by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,173,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $632,865,000 after purchasing an additional 8,027,426 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of AES by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 28,571,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,499,000 after acquiring an additional 7,519,129 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AES by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,895,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,862,000 after buying an additional 381,761 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in AES by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,948,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,261,000 after buying an additional 6,238,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in AES during the fourth quarter worth about $121,627,000. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AES. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AES from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AES in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. HSBC lowered their target price on AES from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AES from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AES currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

AES Stock Performance

AES stock opened at $13.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.36 and a 200-day moving average of $11.25. The AES Corporation has a 1 year low of $9.46 and a 1 year high of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.95.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. AES had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The AES Corporation will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

AES Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.176 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.04%.

AES Profile

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

