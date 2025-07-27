Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 99 Shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in XPO were worth $4,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of XPO by 89.0% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 240 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of XPO by 58.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of XPO by 97.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of XPO by 16.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of XPO by 22.7% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

XPO Price Performance

XPO stock opened at $138.11 on Friday. XPO, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.06 and a 52 week high of $161.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. XPO had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that XPO, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

XPO has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of XPO from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of XPO from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of XPO from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of XPO from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of XPO from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.16.

About XPO

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

