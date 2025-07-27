Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) by 57.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 102,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,406 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics were worth $4,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 928,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,832,000 after acquiring an additional 353,511 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $336,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 26,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 576,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,271,000 after acquiring an additional 65,792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 22,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $1,214,678.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 548,538 shares in the company, valued at $30,197,016.90. The trade was a 3.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Arturo Md Molina sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $570,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 83,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,784,360.76. The trade was a 10.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,444 shares of company stock valued at $3,450,344. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on PTGX shares. Citigroup started coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PTGX

Protagonist Therapeutics Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of PTGX opened at $55.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.21. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.50 and a 52 week high of $60.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.53 and a beta of 2.26.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.31. Protagonist Therapeutics had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 27.04%. The firm had revenue of $28.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.44 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.