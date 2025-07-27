Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 54.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,204 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Hasbro worth $5,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. Commerce Bank grew its position in Hasbro by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Hasbro by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Hasbro by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Hasbro by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Hasbro by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on HAS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on Hasbro from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen raised Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hasbro from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Hasbro from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.27.

Hasbro Price Performance

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $74.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of -18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.59. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.00 and a 52 week high of $78.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.31.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $980.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.82 million. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 13.37% and a positive return on equity of 64.49%. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 20th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently -68.97%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

