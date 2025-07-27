Wedbush Boosts Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $225.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wedbush from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q3 2025 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.49 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.55 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.75 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Alphabet from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Alphabet from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.32.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $193.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.93. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $207.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 8.95%.

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total value of $3,448,820.16. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 243,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,213,984. This trade represents a 7.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total transaction of $5,992,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,527,392 shares in the company, valued at $466,000,536.96. The trade was a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 249,409 shares of company stock valued at $43,523,710 in the last 90 days. 11.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,383,677,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,317,606,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 248,416,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,025,322,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100,902 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 16,993.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 16,062,457 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,483,898,000 after acquiring an additional 15,968,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 509,826,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $78,839,544,000 after purchasing an additional 14,307,345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

