Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Bought by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.5% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after buying an additional 8,331 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 37.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at about $531,000. 70.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $94.01 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a one year low of $53.05 and a one year high of $96.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.68 billion, a PE ratio of 69.12, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.46.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 42.45%. The company had revenue of $470.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 28th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Finally, National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

(Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.