Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) Shares Sold by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 41.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,521 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,595 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $163,767,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,906,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,754,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,263,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,613,000 after purchasing an additional 337,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $40,562,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WTFC. Truist Financial raised their target price on Wintrust Financial from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up from $141.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.77.

Wintrust Financial Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $132.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Wintrust Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $89.10 and a 12-month high of $142.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.82.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The bank reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.19. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $670.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Corporation will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 7th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.92%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

