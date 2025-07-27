Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Shares Acquired by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 250.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,951 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $7,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WH. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after purchasing an additional 5,618 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,703,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WH. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $124.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $121.00 to $102.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.98.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 26,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $2,292,117.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 467,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,088,383.38. This represents a 5.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of WH stock opened at $92.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.34. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $72.14 and a 1-year high of $113.07.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $397.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.69 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 60.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.32%.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company’s lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

See Also

