Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS – Free Report) by 90.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Xeris Biopharma were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 80,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Xeris Biopharma by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Xeris Biopharma by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 170,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 9,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xeris Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 42.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XERS. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Xeris Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Xeris Biopharma from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xeris Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

In other news, insider Kevin Mcculloch acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.38 per share, for a total transaction of $109,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,708,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,483,602.30. This represents a 1.48% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XERS opened at $5.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.42. Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $6.07. The company has a market capitalization of $785.03 million, a P/E ratio of -16.73 and a beta of 0.66.

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $57.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.61 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies in Illinois. The company offers Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid-stable glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia pediatric and adult patients; Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.

