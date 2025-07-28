11,185 Shares in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) Bought by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 62.6% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.

In other news, Director Michael A. Lewis sold 1,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $77,673.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 13,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,710.90. This trade represents a 12.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on POR shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.40.

Shares of NYSE:POR opened at $41.40 on Monday. Portland General Electric Company has a twelve month low of $39.54 and a twelve month high of $49.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.10 and a 200-day moving average of $42.15.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $807.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.97 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric Company will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 25th. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 77.49%.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

