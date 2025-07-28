1,272 Shares in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Purchased by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 119.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Group 1 Automotive by 24.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the first quarter worth about $87,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 95.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GPI. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $463.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $510.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Guggenheim downgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $415.00 price target (down from $435.00) on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $470.14.

Group 1 Automotive Trading Up 5.1%

Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $437.34 on Monday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $326.91 and a fifty-two week high of $490.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $438.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $431.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $11.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.31 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.82 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Group 1 Automotive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.61%.

Insider Activity

In other Group 1 Automotive news, CFO Daniel James Mchenry sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.71, for a total transaction of $1,325,130.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 16,674 shares in the company, valued at $7,365,072.54. This trade represents a 15.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.